Newcastle United Star Hoping to Fight for Starting Berth at St James' Park This Season

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has refused to throw in the towel at St. James’ Park, and has vowed to fight for his place on Tyneside.

The 27-year old looks set to start the season as the Magpies’ second choice goalkeeper behind Martin Dubravka, who recently secured a permanent deal, after spending last season on loan at the club.

Darlow made the move north from Middlesbrough last summer and has stated that he hopes to challenge Slovakian for the number one jersey this season, as quoted by The Shields Gazette.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

“It feels a bit different this summer, he said, I think Martin coming in and doing so well last season, he's obviously the main man, so it’s about pushing him and helping him, but also selfishly trying to push past him.


“It’s a different situation to the one I’ve been in the past, but it’s one I’m relishing. Hopefully, I can do my best and show what I’ve got.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“We’ve got an abundance of keepers here, but, as far as I know, I’ll be staying at Newcastle. I love the club, I love the fans and St James’ is a great place to play football. It’s always packed out, and it’s unbelievable to play there, so it’s a place to wouldn’t leave in a rush.”

Newcastle United kick off their season next weekend when they face Spurs in the early kick-off on Saturday.

