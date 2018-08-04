PHOTO: Young Striker With Connection to Reds Legend Seals Three-Year Deal With Liverpool

Bobby Duncan, the cousin of club legend Steven Gerrard, has signed his first professional contract at Liverpool youngster, expressing his excitement on social media after signing terms.

The 17-year-old striker left Manchester City when his youth terms expired in June and has now officially completed his “dream” move to Merseyside, putting pen to paper with a three-year deal, despite reported interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.

The lifelong Liverpool fan from Huyton was highly rated by Manchester City fans, who watched him develop through the ranks at the Etihad training complex, but has now made the move to Melwood to pursue his move to the club that he supported as a boy.

Duncan took to Instagram on Friday evening to break the news and told supporters that he had “waited so long for this day” to make his move to Liverpool.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

“[Liverpool is] my boyhood club, my dream! Now let’s get down to business.”

Duncan, who has played for England at youth level and scored a hat-trick against Brazil in an U-16s clash, now joins up with fellow academy players such as Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones and Rafael Camacho, as he aims to break through into Liverpool's first team.

It is reported that Liverpool have had to pay City a £200,000 compensation fee for the star.