PHOTOS: Virgil van Dijk Acknowledges Alisson as Stopper Kicks Reds Career off With Stunning Pass

Alisson's Liverpool career is underway, albeit not competitively. The Reds' summer acquisition played his first game for them on Saturday and also kept a clean sheet as he notched his first appearance for the Anfield side.

Liverpool beat Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli 5-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday as the £67m stopper made his debut. And his impact was immediate, on the offensive end at that.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

The former AS Roma gloveman set things off by launching an incredible 65-yard pass Mohamed Salah's way rather accurately. The hail mary move, led to James Milner opening the scoring for the Reds in the fourth minute.

Virgil van Dijk was quick to acknowledge his new teammate's input and immediately turned back to make a 'you're the man' sort of gesture following Milner's wonderful strike off of his left boot.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image by Kavan Flavius

The Brazilian would go on to further impress by showing off some neat footwork, also organising defenders in the box with confidence and authority - and, of course, there was a top save, with the keeper tipping Lorenzo Insigne's goal-bound shot around the post with a bit of swagger.

Gone are the days of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius. Alisson has arrived...