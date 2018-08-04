Real Madrid Receive Thibaut Courtois Boost as Stopper's Agent Pleads With Chelsea to Accept Offer

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois after the shot stoppers agent publicly urged the Blues to let him move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos are eager to land the Belgium international as a replacement for Keylor Navas, a feeling which is shared by Courtois who has had his heart set on a return to Spain as his children currently live in Madrid.

Despite the 26-year-old having entered the final year of his deal at Chelsea which ensures he will be able to leave next summer on a free transfer, the Blues have remained firm in their stance that their £40m valuation be met.





Yet while Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Courtois will not be sold, reports have claimed that the keeper is expected to actively push for a move - a stance which is corroborated by his agent Christophe Henrotay.





"I have been reading everywhere that Chelsea are saying it is up to Thibaut, but he has made it clear to the club that the best option for him is to move to Madrid," Henrotay told The Sun.

"For him this is a big decision because he wants to be near his family, and there is an offer in place for Chelsea to accept.

"It is understandable people might be upset because he wants to leave the club, we accept that. But this is a human decision based on someone wanting to be close to his children - and that is a reasonable thing too," he added.

While the pressure is being mounted from Courtois' side, Chelsea will have limited time to secure a replacement for the keeper if they do decide to let him leave this summer as the transfer window for incoming players comes to an end on Thursday.