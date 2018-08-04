Report Reveals Details of Man Utd's Mina Offer as Colombia Star Awaits Barça Approval

Yerry Mina could be heading for the exit door at Barcelona only six months removed from his signing of a five-year contract with the Catalan giants.

The Colombian centre-back is tipped to join Manchester United before the close of the Premier League's transfer window this summer, with Jose Mourinho keen on making another addition to his backline ahead of what has been described as a 'do or die' campaign for him at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician has failed to deliver the league title in his first two seasons at the club and is under immense pressure this year. With several attacking options at his disposal, the former Chelsea boss has decided to focus on bolstering his defence and Mina appears to be the answer.

According to Spanish source Mundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old South American is keen on moving to England this summer and is now only waiting on Barça to accept United's offer, having already agreed personal terms with United.

Mundo's report is claiming that negotiations between the club and player were wrapped up during the week and it is now left to the Primera Division title holders to agree over the transfer.

It is understood that the Red Devils have already tabled an offer of €39m, yet Barcelona are unwilling to sell for anything below €45m despite only spending €11.8m to bring him in from Palmeiras last winter.

Mina's showing at the 2018 World Cup, though, has certainly boosted his status. The 6ft 4in centre-back scored three times during the tournament, equaling the record of most goals scored by a defender in a single World Cup which set by Germany's Paul Breitner in 1974.

If Mina does move to United this summer, he will earn €8.5m a year. He is expected to sign a five-year deal with last season's FA Cup finalists.