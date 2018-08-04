'Signing of the Season': West Ham United Fans Overjoyed as Summer Acquisition Impresses in Friendly

"Fabian is a strong and talented defender who has shown great leadership qualities with Corinthians in Brazil. He is ready to prove his quality on a bigger stage and I believe he has the right character to succeed in the Premier League."

These are the words of West Ham United Manuel Pellegrini speaking to Sky Sports when he was asked to make a prediction about the Hammers' new signing Fabian Balbuena.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The 26-year -old centre-back arrived from Brazilian side Corinthians for a fee of £3.6m, and is already becoming a fan favourite at the London Stadium after an outstanding defensive display in a friendly match against the French Ligue 1 side Angers.

This would make Balbuena the bargain of the summer, who already appears to be very much a part of the West Ham United furniture.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Balbuena's dominating performance on Friday.

Balbuena looks like he has been playing in our defence for years... bargain of the season — Paul (@Hammer1966) August 3, 2018





Balbuena is impressing me i know its only pre season but he looks solid n confident already could be a massive bargain this fella — ⚒Dave Foad⚒ (@DaveFoad) August 3, 2018

The Paraguayan defender is one of eight new additions to West Ham United's squad as part of Manuel Pellegrini's revolution at the London Stadium.





Seasons are 38 games long and yes, it is only pre-season. It's been witnessed at first hand how quickly the tide can turn in Stratford, so if Balbuena has a good season, then these reactions will be entirely justified.