Spurs' Mousa Dembele Has Rejected Offers From 2 Clubs But Is Still Reportedly Keen to Leave

Tottenham Hotspur star midfielder Mousa Dembele is reported as having rejected two offers to leave London this summer, albeit still hoping to play for a new club next season.

The Belgian enforcer has been a Spurs player since leaving Fulham in 2012. And, with a year left to run on his deal with the club, is understood to be keen on making a move this summer.

According to The Scottish Sun, the 31-year-old has snubbed offers from both Inter and Chinese side Beijing Guoan, yet he is still intent on last season being his final in a Spurs shirt.

The Lilywhites are resigned to losing the Belgian and are said to be open to selling him. However, they haven't received any offers from clubs that are of interest to the player.

Meanwhile, the club have failed to secure a single signing since the end of last term and manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it has been a difficult period.

“We are working so hard but still we are like it’s the first day of the transfer window – with no signings," he lamented.

“I think I am not the person to explain it. Of course, people expect the manager to explain that but, for different reasons, it’s been difficult to add players who can help us. But in the last week many things can happen."

When asked if he was relaxed even in the absence of summer reinforcements, the Argentinian coach insisted he trusts his bosses but cannot afford to rest easy given the challenges of his job.

“I’m not relaxed because I’m a coach and you cannot be relaxed," Pochettino explained. "I think you need to be confident and trust in the people we have and the way that we work.

“Of course, football is all about adding more quality every season like our rivals are doing.

“If we cannot do that, we need to try to be creative and, of course, the help of younger players will be amazing and they showed they can help us if, in the end, we cannot sign players.”