Spurs' Mousa Dembele Has Rejected Offers From 2 Clubs But Is Still Reportedly Keen to Leave

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur star midfielder Mousa Dembele is reported as having rejected two offers to leave London this summer, albeit still hoping to play for a new club next season.

The Belgian enforcer has been a Spurs player since leaving Fulham in 2012. And, with a year left to run on his deal with the club, is understood to be keen on making a move this summer.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to The Scottish Sun, the 31-year-old has snubbed offers from both Inter and Chinese side Beijing Guoan, yet he is still intent on last season being his final in a Spurs shirt.

The Lilywhites are resigned to losing the Belgian and are said to be open to selling him. However, they haven't received any offers from clubs that are of interest to the player.

Meanwhile, the club have failed to secure a single signing since the end of last term and manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it has been a difficult period.

“We are working so hard but still we are like it’s the first day of the transfer window – with no signings," he lamented.

“I think I am not the person to explain it. Of course, people expect the manager to explain that but, for different reasons, it’s been difficult to add players who can help us. But in the last week many things can happen."

When asked if he was relaxed even in the absence of summer reinforcements, the Argentinian coach insisted he trusts his bosses but cannot afford to rest easy given the challenges of his job.

“I’m not relaxed because I’m a coach and you cannot be relaxed," Pochettino explained. "I think you need to be confident and trust in the people we have and the way that we work. 

“Of course, football is all about adding more quality every season like our rivals are doing.

“If we cannot do that, we need to try to be creative and, of course, the help of younger players will be amazing and they showed they can help us if, in the end, we cannot sign players.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)