The Premier League kicks off in less than one week as Manchester United faces Leicester City next Friday, and reports suggest there is plenty of action going on in Manchester. Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois wants a move to Real Madrid for personal reasons while Paul Pogba, disillusioned from his relationship with Jose Mourinho, is being courted by his old club Juventus.

Here are the latest rumors.

A Juventus return for Paul Pogba? Bianconeri is taking advantage of the World Cup winner's relationship with his manager and is prepared to make a bid and a return to Turin, as Pogba's has ignored Mourinho's request for players to return early to preseason from vacation. (Tuttosport)

Yerry Mina agrees personal terms with Man United. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Colombian defender has agreed a five-year contract with the club, but wait on Barcelona to accept the $45 million, but it seems as the Spanish giants won't sell for less than 52.

Jose Mourinho eyes Toby Alderweireld but it seems that Spurs need to reduce their huge price of $97 million for United to make a move. In addition, the center back's contract demands are another obstacle as the Belgian defender is requesting $234,000-per-week. (Express)

Thibaut Courtois wants to relocate to Real Madrid for personal reasons. The Belgian stopper is due to return to Chelsea this weekend, but according to his agent, he is looking for a move back to Spain in order to be close to his children, who live there due to a previous relationship since being at Atletico Madrid. (Telegraph via The Sun)

Kevin Mirallas to Fiorentina, pending medical. The 30-year-old spent the end of last season on loan at Olympiakos after failing to impress Ronald Koeman and not having featured for Sam Allardyce. It seems the bad luck continues under Marco Silva as he'll be playing in Italy next season. (Sky Sports)

Hatem Ben Arfa to Rayo Vallecano? The recently promoted team seems interested in the winger, following his exit from PSG. The Spanish club would add the 31-year-old on a free tansfer as it prepares for life in La Liga. (L'Equipe)