West Ham Reportedly Keen on Signing Out of Favour Barcelona Midfielder Before Transfer Window Closes

West Ham are said to be interested in singing Barcelona misfit Andre Gomes before the end of the transfer window.

Gomes has spent the last two seasons with the Catalan giants after leaving Valencia in 2016 but has failed to nail down a place in the starting XI due to both poor form and a consistent battle with injuries. He expressed the fact that he wants to leave this summer, but Barcelona are yet to receive an official offer for the Portuguese.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport (via SportWitness), West Ham are now interested in signing the 25-year-old and are looking to secure a deal before the end of the transfer window on the 9th of August.

The Hammers are said to be looking to bring Gomes in on an initial loan deal which will also include an option to purchase him on a permanent basis. Gomes himself is said to be pushing for a move to his former side Valencia, but Barcelona are not willing to offload him to a domestic rival and are instead viewing West Ham as a more viable destination.

West Ham have already enjoyed a fruitful transfer window under newly appointed manager Manuel Pellegrini, with the likes of Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko all joining the Hammers so far this summer.

Gomes has struggled in his two seasons in Barcelona, partly due to consistent injuries which have hampered his development. He would prove to be a risk, but after the recent sale of Cheikhou Kouyate to Crystal Palace, there is a vacant spot in the West Ham that could be filled by the Portuguese international.