Barcelona Refusing to Give Up on £100m Paul Pogba Deal as Mino Raiola Schedules Meeting With Man Utd

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Barcelona are refusing to give up on the idea of capturing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, despite the abundance of obstacles that stand in their way, according to reports. 

The 2018 World Cup-winner's future at Old Trafford has been under discussion for some time amid rumours the 25-year-old is not quite content under Jose Mourinho's leadership at Old Trafford. 

And according to Mundo Deportivo, the reigning La Liga champions are willing to offer an out to the creative midfielder to the tune of around £100m, although they are well aware of several characteristics which may well halt that desire. 

The Camp Nou hierarchy, for example, understand that Mourinho is less than pleased with his side's transfer activity so far this summer, with the Portuguese insisting that Ed Woodward and co. have not been able to land any of his top five pre-selected targets so far. 

With a lack of incomings, it is unlikely the Old Trafford boss will be keen on allowing one of his most prized assets to depart without a sufficient replacement - one which would have to materialise before the closing of the English transfer window at 5pm on Thursday. 

However, despite that hurdle, according to The Mirror, Pogba's superagent Mino Raiola will travel to Manchester this week to discuss his client's future plans - in which he is expected to attempt to broker the aforementioned £100m move to Barcelona. 

Despite already adding several players to their squad this summer, including spending over a combined £50m on Brazilian youngster Arthur and Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal, it is believed La Blaugrana would be able to raise the funds by selling off one of Yerry Mina, Paco Alcacer, Rafinha or Andre Gomes, if not more. 

