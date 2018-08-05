Burnley Confirm Signing of Middlesborough Centre Back Ben Gibson for 'Joint Club Record Fee'

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Burnley have completed the signing of Middlesborough centre back Ben Gibson for a 'joint club record fee,' as he becomes the Clarets first signing of the summer.

Gibson signs a four year deal with the Clarets, and will return to the Premier League after spending last season in the Championship with Middlesbrough - who gave him his professional debut in 2011.

He spent loan spells with Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers, before returning to establish himself as a first team player at Middlesborough in 2013/14, where he has played ever since.

The left-sided centre back - who has occasionally featured on the left of the back four - was an integral part of the Middlesborough team who won promotion to the Premier League in 2016, finishing second to Burnley, before being relegated the following season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He was a mainstay in the Boro team who finished 5th in the Championship last season, earning himself flattering glances from a number of Premier League teams this summer - but it's Burnley who have been able to get it over the line.

While they didn't confirm the exact fee, 'joint club record' suggests it was around the £15m mark, given that's what they paid for Chris Wood one year ago to break the club's transfer record.

