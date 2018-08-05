Burnley Confirm Signing of Middlesborough Centre Back Ben Gibson for 'Joint Club Record Fee'

Burnley have completed the signing of Middlesborough centre back Ben Gibson for a 'joint club record fee,' as he becomes the Clarets first signing of the summer.

Gibson signs a four year deal with the Clarets, and will return to the Premier League after spending last season in the Championship with Middlesbrough - who gave him his professional debut in 2011.

BREAKING: Clarets complete Ben Gibson signinghttps://t.co/mMpvMlm4YF — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 5, 2018

He spent loan spells with Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers, before returning to establish himself as a first team player at Middlesborough in 2013/14, where he has played ever since.

The left-sided centre back - who has occasionally featured on the left of the back four - was an integral part of the Middlesborough team who won promotion to the Premier League in 2016, finishing second to Burnley, before being relegated the following season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He was a mainstay in the Boro team who finished 5th in the Championship last season, earning himself flattering glances from a number of Premier League teams this summer - but it's Burnley who have been able to get it over the line.

While they didn't confirm the exact fee, 'joint club record' suggests it was around the £15m mark, given that's what they paid for Chris Wood one year ago to break the club's transfer record.