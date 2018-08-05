Cameroon Appoint Clarence Seedorf as New National Team Head Coach With Patrick Kluivert as Assistant

Cameroon have appointed former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf as the national team's new head coach, according to the Daily Mail.

The 42-year-old former midfielder, who is known for an illustrious career in Europe, will be assisted by former teammate and compatriot Patrick Kluivert.

Cameroon's Minister of Sport and Physical Education, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt, announced the pair's appointment at a news conference on Saturday. The pair take over from Alexandre Belinga, who has been acting as a caretaker coach since November.

The appointments come after the national football association held talks with former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson but failed to reach an agreement.

Seedorf has previously managed AC Milan, Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna.

Kluivert, meanwhile, has some experience of national team management, being in charge of Caribbean nation Curaçao between March 2015 and July 2016.

Cameroon will defend their African Nations Cup title on home soil next year - the first major finals test for the new management team.

The African nation, who are ranked 49th in the FIFA World Rankings, won the 2017 African Nations Cup under Belgian manager Hugo Broos, but he was sacked in November for failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia this summer - leading to Belinga taking charge in an interim role.

Seedorf played for Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan in his career, winning the Champions League with each club. Kluivert also played for Ajax, where he was a Champions League winner with Seedorf, and AC Milan.





Kluivert also spent six seasons at Barcelona, where he is best remembered. The 42-year-old was assistant coach to Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal between 2012 and 2014.





The Cameroon Football Federation have not made an official announcement regarding Seedorf's appointment, but typically head coaches for African countries are appointment by the government.