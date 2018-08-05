Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Planning Swoop for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Before Thursday's Deadline

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in pinching Aaron Ramsey from London rivals Arsenal as the Welshman enters the final year of his contract at the Emirates, with Liverpool also keeping tabs on the situation.  

As reported by the Express, Sarri is looking to bolster his midfield with the £35m capture of the former Cardiff man, with Unai Emery reportedly ready to cash in to finance his own aspirations in the transfer window. 

Sarri, who is about to embark on his first season in England after arriving from Napoli, has given up on acquiring Aston Villa star Jack Grealish having accepted defeat to Tottenham in the race for the 22-year-old. 

Villa are demanding £35m for their academy graduate, with the Blues clearly feeling that sum could be spent better elsewhere. 

Chelsea, who are also interested in Inter's Matias Vecino, have ramped up their interest in Ramsey, who is yet to sign a new deal in north London. One man hoping that Ramsey decides to commit his future to the club, however, is Gunners' star Henrikh Mkhitaryan. 

The Armenian said: "His work rate is very, very high and everyone appreciates what he does on the pitch and off it, because he’s a true professional.

"Of course it’s very easy to play next to him because he tries to be everywhere to help the team - to score goals, to assist, to tackle, recover balls – and that’s why I’m going to be very happy if he stays at the club.

"I think he’s been with the club for 10 years already and it seems that he became a symbol for this club. I will be very happy for him if he signs a new contract because he’s in the history of Arsenal already and I hope he can become a legend for Arsenal after a few more years."

Ramsey recorded seven goals and eight assists in the league last season in Arsene Wenger's final year at Arsenal, whilst he very much remains a key player at the Emirates. 

