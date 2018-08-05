Manchester City and Chelsea will face off in the FA Community Shield final on Sunday, officially ushering in the start of the next season of top-flight soccer in England.

For Manchester City, the game will be a test for a young squad of mainly new faces as the club's main stars rest after the World Cup. The Manchester City side is hoping to see the return of winger Riyad Mahrez, who suffered an ankle injury in an earlier game against Bayern Munich, to bolster the team against the reigning FA Cup champions.

Due to this youth, Chelsea is predicted to emerge with the title victory, but the betting lines are close, with little favor given to either team.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Premier Player