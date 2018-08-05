Chelsea Ready Mega £300k Per Week Contract for Eden Hazard to Ward Off Interest From Real Madrid

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to offer their star forward Eden Hazard an eye watering £300k per week deal this week as the Blues meet with the Belgian ace on August 6th in an attempt to secure his future at the club.

According to the Times, Chelsea manager Mauricio Sarri is desperate to keep the tenacious forward at Stamford Bridge, despite strong rumours linking him with a big money move to Real Madrid, and will receive the club's full backing to offer him an enormous new contract. Hazard has been with the Blues since 2012, winning two Premier League titles during that spell.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It appears that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 27-year-old, who was widely tipped to come in as their summer marque signing, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus

However, Los Blancos may well have been put off by Chelsea's staggering demands for Hazard, which are believed to be around the £200m mark.

Red Devils Parade In Brussels After Returning From World Cup Russia

When questioned on the future of Hazard, via Sky Sports, Sarri claimed that he had not discussed the possibility of a transfer with the former Lille man, stating: "We didn't talk about this (a transfer). We talked only about 'can I arrive (back at training) on Monday instead of Sunday?' In this moment there is no problem for Hazard."

Hazard is still recovering from his exploits at the World Cup, where Belgium finished third after beating England in the Third Place Playoff. It is still uncertain whether the playmaker will remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer, but Real Madrid's apparent waning of interest, coupled with Chelsea's alleged massive contract offer, could be enough to keep him for the time being.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata has admitted that being omitted from Spain's 2018 World Cup squad brought him to tears. The former Juventus man cited his back injury as the key reason behind his slump in form for the Blues in the later half of last season, and bemoaned the fact that his loss of form cost him his place at the World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)