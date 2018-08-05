Chelsea Ready Mega £300k Per Week Contract for Eden Hazard to Ward Off Interest From Real Madrid

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to offer their star forward Eden Hazard an eye watering £300k per week deal this week as the Blues meet with the Belgian ace on August 6th in an attempt to secure his future at the club.

According to the Times, Chelsea manager Mauricio Sarri is desperate to keep the tenacious forward at Stamford Bridge, despite strong rumours linking him with a big money move to Real Madrid, and will receive the club's full backing to offer him an enormous new contract. Hazard has been with the Blues since 2012, winning two Premier League titles during that spell.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It appears that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 27-year-old, who was widely tipped to come in as their summer marque signing, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

However, Los Blancos may well have been put off by Chelsea's staggering demands for Hazard, which are believed to be around the £200m mark.

When questioned on the future of Hazard, via Sky Sports, Sarri claimed that he had not discussed the possibility of a transfer with the former Lille man, stating: "We didn't talk about this (a transfer). We talked only about 'can I arrive (back at training) on Monday instead of Sunday?' In this moment there is no problem for Hazard."

Hazard is still recovering from his exploits at the World Cup, where Belgium finished third after beating England in the Third Place Playoff. It is still uncertain whether the playmaker will remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer, but Real Madrid's apparent waning of interest, coupled with Chelsea's alleged massive contract offer, could be enough to keep him for the time being.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata has admitted that being omitted from Spain's 2018 World Cup squad brought him to tears. The former Juventus man cited his back injury as the key reason behind his slump in form for the Blues in the later half of last season, and bemoaned the fact that his loss of form cost him his place at the World Cup.