'He's Going to Need Weeks to Settle in': Newcastle Fans React to Defender's Performance v Augsburg

Newcastle United fans have been less than impressed with new centre back Fabian Schar on social media, following the Magpies' 1-0 loss to Augsburg in Saturday's friendly.

A lot of the criticism around the 26-year-old Swiss international came down to him looking slow and relatively rusty on the ball.

While some of those concerns may resolve themselves with more game time for the player, the Premier League season starts next weekend and there are no more warm-up fixtures for the player to develop his fitness in.

It leaves Newcastle and the fans in a worrying position ahead of the new league campaign, given that Schar is likely set to be one of the club's starting centre backs despite the poor performance.

Initially, it was intended that captain Jamaal Lascelles would line up alongside fellow centre back Florian Lejeune, as he did last season, but the Frenchman has suffered a knee ligament injury and requires surgery - meaning he has a long-term injury layoff ahead of him.

Schar was likely expected to spend those first few weeks adapting and building on his fitness while Lejeune played, but has now been thrown straight into the fray - with poor results in his showing against German side Augsburg.

Newcastle's other out-and-out centre back option is Ciaran Clark, who very well may start the season given Schar's poor performance.

The club also could call on youngster Josef Yarney, who got a decent run-out earlier in pre-season, or Paul Dummett, who is traditionally a full back and hasn't looked too impressive either in the warm-up matches.