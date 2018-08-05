Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani Surprisingly Snubs €20m Contract Offer From Chelsea

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has rejected a €20m contract offer from Chelsea in order to remain in Turin and play Serie A football next season.

The 24-year-old from Lucca (Tuscany) has been linked insistently with the Blues over the summer and his potential move to Stamford Bridge was hardly fantasy, with Maurizio Sarri ready to invest on the young defender to refreshen his team's rearguard.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

But according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Rugani has always ignored and snubbed inviting offers arriving from London and the Bianconeri's transfer deals definitely contributed to persuade the defender to stay at his current club. 

On one side, the appeal and the chance to play with a world class player like Cristiano Ronaldo may have convinced Rugani to stick around. More concretely though, Mattia Caldara's immediate departure means that there is less competition to get a regular first-team spot and the 24-year-old's solid performances in the United States have positively surprised boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Rugani started his professional career at Empoli, after 12 seasons in the Tuscans' youth team squad, collecting 78 appearances in two years and scoring five goals. Defensively strong, tactically intelligent and dangerous from corners in the opposition's box, the young defender bewitched the Italian champions and was purchased in February 2015.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

With the Bianconeri, Rugani has played 67 games in all competitions and has kept his attacking skills as well, netting five goals and assisting two so far.

Maurizio Sarri may now need to find a new talented defender to add quality, freshness and solidity to his rearguard, as the former Empoli man is very likely to wear a black and white shirt in the upcoming season again.  

