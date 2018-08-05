Liverpool Ready to Sell Attacker to Championship Side for £12m Despite Klopp's Preference for Loan

August 05, 2018

Liverpool could part with young forward Sheyi Ojo before Thursday's transfer deadline on a permanent basis, despite Jurgen Klopp hinting a loan move would be more beneficial earlier this week. 

The 21-year-old, who is believed to have a bright future at the highest level, was left out of the Reds' recent training camp in France as the north west outfit weigh up a number of options.

Earlier this week, Klopp insisted that sending the Under-20 World Cup-winner out on a temporary basis was a "no-brainer"; however, according to Goal, that move could become a permanent one should the Anfield club receive an acceptable bid - believed to be in the region of around £12m (£15m including add-ons). 

The report claims that West Bromwich Albion are currently leading the way in the pursuit of Ojo, although it is unlikely the recently relegated outfit; who were given an abrupt welcome to Championship football on Saturday during their 2-1 home defeat to relegation favourites Bolton Wanderers, would be able to conjure up such a fee. 

It is suggested that a loan-to-buy option may be utilised by the Baggies, however the Midlands outfit will also have to fend off Stoke City, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, who are also all said to be interested in Ojo. 

The London-born striker already has experience in a second-tier promotion campaign, spending last term at Premier League new boys Fulham. 

Although Ojo featured 22 times for the Cottagers during their play-off winning year, a persistent shoulder issue ruled the frontman out of the latter stages, and following the arrival of loanee Alexander Mitrovic, the exciting talent's opportunities became limited at Craven Cottage. 


The Liverpool youngster is just one of several players who could leave Anfield before the end of the transfer window, with Danny Ings expected to depart for Crystal Palace and Divock Origi interesting Spanish side Valencia.

Lazar Markovic and Simon Mignolet are also tipped to leave but fall under fewer time constraints, with the European window remaining open until the end of the month. 

