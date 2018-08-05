Manchester City Forward Demands £300k Per Week to Commit His Future to the Club

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling wants to sign a new deal with Premier League champions Manchester City - but only if the club agrees to meet his £300k per-week demands.

According to the Mirror, Sterling, who netted 23 times in 46 appearances last season as City won the Premier League at a canter, is unhappy to be earning less than the club's top earners Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

And according to reports, he will only commit his long-term future to the club when the situation is remedied.

He has two years remaining on his current deal, but City will be keen to bring an end to the stand-off before too long, due to the potential market value ramifications if he was to enter the last year of his deal without committing to the club.

Manager Pep Guardiola alluded to the situation, insisting it won't affect his team selections next season, and neither will the club record £60m signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester, who offers further competition in Sterling's position.

Gabriel Jesus becomes the latest City player to have signed a new deal.



In last 12 months:

Pep Guardiola ✅

David Silva ✅

Nicolas Otamendi ✅

Fernandinho ✅

Kevin De Bruyne ✅



Next up

Raheem Sterling 🔜

Leroy Sane 🔜 pic.twitter.com/2OewBRWPfh — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) August 3, 2018

“There is no doubt we want Sterling. He knows that and his agent knows that. We made it clear from the day I arrived.

“But deals are deals, agents are agents and players are players, so I don’t know what is going to happen.

“Of course, we now have Mahrez to play on the right, the left or the middle, but that doesn’t influence Raheem at all.”

Fair play to Mahrez, always got the time to meet his fans. 🙌🏼#mcfc pic.twitter.com/dVf67Tne5S — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) July 26, 2018

Despite Guardiola's insistence, Mahrez comes into a position in which City already have no shortage of world class talent, with Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva both coming off the back of impressive seasons in their own right.

And given Guardiola's no-nonsense reputation, it's possible Sterling could see a reduction in involvement in the forthcoming season if he does not follow Gabriel Jesus' example and commit himself to the club in the near future.