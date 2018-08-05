'Weak Link' & 'Awful': Liverpool Fans Destroy Player After 5-0 Win vs Napoli on Social Media

Despite recording a resounding 5-0 victory over Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli, many Liverpool fans still weren't happy with one member of Jurgen Klopp's first team, citing Joe Gomez as a weak link for the opposition to target.

Goals from James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno led to a resounding victory over the Serie A side, in a game where new boy Alisson Becker also made his debut following his £66m move from Roma.

However, after Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan were missing through injury and Dejan Lovren enjoying an extended summer break after the World Cup, 21-year-old Gomez partnered Virgil van Dijk at the back for the Reds in Dublin.

Whilst they managed to keep a clean sheet, many fans took to Twitter to slate Gomez for his performance, questioning the young Englishman's credentials in the centre back role.

Here are some of the best tweets regarding the former Charlton man's showing:

Awkward first half performance there from Joe Gomez. Straying from the defensive line far too often and a lot of sloppy passing. Glad to see the lad get a chance but he has to do better. #LFC — Koppy (@koppylfc) August 4, 2018

I still feel Liverpool look light at the back. One center back recruit needs to be done. Trusting young and inexperienced Joe Gomez in that role doesn't quite suffice. — jurgen klopp (@anietie_ubong) August 5, 2018

He's got to be better than Sotirios Kyrgiakos though, surely Reds' fans?

Joe Gomez is a weak link #LFC — hesham LFC 🇺🇦 (@hesham91lfc) August 4, 2018





Joe Gomez is so lazy sometimes, that's why I don't trust him, he constantly switches off — • (@NDK8A) August 4, 2018

Gomez is such an awful defender. It's ridiculous that he will be starting for us the opening few games when the season starts. #lfc — Nair Mitesh (@NairMitesh) August 4, 2018

Not sure on Gomez starting CB. That team looks like it could be the one to start Vs West Ham.



I’d rather Klavan #LFC — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) August 4, 2018

