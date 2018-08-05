'Weak Link' & 'Awful': Liverpool Fans Destroy Player After 5-0 Win vs Napoli on Social Media

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Despite recording a resounding 5-0 victory over Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli, many Liverpool fans still weren't happy with one member of Jurgen Klopp's first team, citing Joe Gomez as a weak link for the opposition to target. 

Goals from James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno led to a resounding victory over the Serie A side, in a game where new boy Alisson Becker also made his debut following his £66m move from Roma. 

Grant Halverson/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

However, after Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan were missing through injury and Dejan Lovren enjoying an extended summer break after the World Cup, 21-year-old Gomez partnered Virgil van Dijk at the back for the Reds in Dublin. 

Whilst they managed to keep a clean sheet, many fans took to Twitter to slate Gomez for his performance, questioning the young Englishman's credentials in the centre back role. 

Here are some of the best tweets regarding the former Charlton man's showing:

He's got to be better than Sotirios Kyrgiakos though, surely Reds' fans?


Gomez, Matip, Klavan or Lovren. Like deciding which bloke gets to go home with your wife?

