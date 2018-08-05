'World Class', 'Insane', 'Unreal': Liverpool Fans Rave About Attacker vs Napoli

After Liverpool ran out comfortable 5-0 winners against Napoli in a pre-season friendly in Dublin, fans rushed to social media to once again laud striker Daniel Sturridge's performance.

The 28-year-old England international came on as a second-half substitute at the Aviva Stadium and looked sharp, capping off his performance with a goal from Divock Origi's rebounded shot.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

The Birmingham-born forward has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom - where he managed just six appearances, unsurprisingly, because of injury.

Sturridge has been outstanding all pre-season. Looks rejuvenated. — Brad_LFC (@Brad_LFC7) August 4, 2018

It had looked like the striker's time at Anfield might have finally been up as the club has looked to significantly invest and improve the squad this summer.

Seeing Sturridge fit is actually unreal, man is amazing — Dylan brown (@Dylanbrown101) August 4, 2018

However, throughout this pre-season, the Liverpool player has looked back to full fitness and impressed in each of his performances, forcing himself back into contention for the upcoming Premier League season.

Sturridge starts for me vs West Ham — Fitz.🔴 (@JustMFR) August 4, 2018

In the last three Premier League seasons, Sturridge has managed just 23 starts.

Sturridge looking good in the pre season. Hope he stays fit. — ad (@adlinakhir) August 4, 2018

However, after Liverpool's 4-1 win over Manchester United earlier in pre-season, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "Daniel is an outstanding player. If he is fit, he will play a role in the team."

Sturridge has insane technique when it comes to finishing — ً (@Raghav23_) August 4, 2018

Sturridge has made a total of 133 appearances and scored 63 goals for Liverpool during his time at the club, having joined from Chelsea in January 2013.

Sturridge world class — . (@YJ257) August 4, 2018

The 28-year-old has also won 26 senior international caps and scored eight goals since making his debut in November 2011 against Sweden. He was not part of England's World Cup success this summer.