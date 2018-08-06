Aaron Ramsey's Agent Speaks Out on Rumours Surrounding Player's Excessive Wage Demands

The agency representing midfielder Aaron Ramsey have denied reports that the Welshman has demanded a £300,000-a-week contract at Arsenal, with the 27-year-old's future still up in the air.

Ramsey's representatives are still in negotiations with the club surrounding an extension to his current contract at Arsenal, which expires in just under 12 months.

None whatsoever! — Avid Sports & Entertainment Group (@avid_se) August 5, 2018

And Avid Sports and Entertainment Group, who the Welshman's agent David Baldwin helps to run, took to Twitter to deny reports that Ramsey's astronomical wage demands are holding up the deal.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is keen to work with Ramsey and tie him down to a new deal, with the new Gunners boss giving the 27-year-old the captaincy for some of the club's pre-season matches in Singapore.

However, despite this strong desire to keep the midfielder, Ramsey's future at Arsenal is still clouded with some doubt, with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring the Welshman's contract situation, according to the Daily Express.

The Welshman recently celebrated ten years of being an Arsenal player earlier this summer, with Ramsey making 327 Gunners appearances during this decade, scoring 58 goals. He has guided the north London club to three FA Cup wins in this time, scoring the winning goal in the 2014 and 2017 finals.

Ramsey has also played in another FA Cup Final with Cardiff City in 2008 - the club where he started his career - but ended up on the losing side as the Bluebirds lost 1-0 to Harry Redknapp's Portsmouth.

The midfielder has also been capped several times at international levels, playing over 50 matches for Wales, scoring 13 goals since making his debut ten years ago. At 20 years of age, he was made the youngest Wales captain in history by the late Gary Speed, but was stripped of the role 18 months later by Speed's successor Chris Coleman.