Barcelona Facing 'Decisive Days' in Pursuit of Paul Pogba With Man Utd Determined to Resist Sale

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a huge move to Spanish giants Barcelona (again) in recent days, and the rest of this week will be a decisive period in determining the French World Cup winner's future.

Barcelona have already moved to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal in a deal which was certainly cheaper than any deal for Pogba would be, but reports from Spain have still intimated that they want Pogba in addition to the Chilean. 

The player's agent, Mino Raiola, was reported at the weekend to be ready to travel to Manchester in order to broker a £100m deal.

United though, according to Gerard Romero, remain determined to keep the player in spite of Raiola's attempts. United still believe that he's the right man for their midfield - the World Cup proved that he's still one of the best in the world - while the club would not be able to sign a replacement before Thursday's transfer deadline.

To further hint that the move isn't going to come off, a Barcelona-based reporter has stated that the club will not be looking to sign the Frenchman.

Lluis Mascaro, writing for Spanish outlet Sport, believes that Barcelona would be priced out of a move for Pogba, as both his transfer fee and wage demands would almost certainly be astronomical.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The links between Pogba and Barcelona have grown amid reports of a fallout between the Frenchman and manager Jose Mourinho. Italian outlet Tuttosport reported that Mourinho asked his senior players to return to training earlier than originally discussed, but Pogba refused to cut short his holidays.

Instead, Pogba organised a huge party for his friends and family in Los Angeles, and Mourinho is believed to be furious at the 25-year-old for refusing to return to the club. The relationship between the pair is already believed to be poor, and this clash will only have worsened Mourinho's opinion of Pogba.

Links with Barcelona, as well as a spectacular return to Juventus, were quickly rumoured. However, following Juventus's blockbuster signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, the Italian club may now have ruled themselves out of any move.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pogba joined Manchester United for a fee of around £89m in 2016 and is under contract with the Red Devils until 2021. Should the club look to sell Pogba, they would almost certainly demand a huge transfer figure. 

His move to Manchester saw him become the most expensive player in history, but his record has been completely eclipsed recently, following PSG's £198m signing of Neymar. With players becoming more expensive, any future transfer fee for Pogba would certainly be huge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)