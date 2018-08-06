Borussia Dortmund Confirm Signing of Axel Witsel on 4-Year Deal as Player Returns to Europe

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian in a deal believed to be worth €20m that the club says will be registered with FIFA in the coming days.

Witsel, who helped Belgium to third place at the World Cup this summer, has agreed a four-year contract with Dortmund that promises to keep him at Westfalenstadion until 2022.

It marks a return to Europe for the player 18 months after he made the move to China. It also represents the first time that 29-year-old Witsel has joined a club in the top five European leagues after previously playing for Zenit St Petersburg, Benifca and Standard Liege.

"After the World Cup, it was my goal to move from China back to Europe," Witsel told BVB.de.

"I'm totally happy and also proud to be allowed to play for BVB soon. After our first conversation, I did not have to think twice, because for me Borussia Dortmund is one of the best clubs on the continent. Honestly, I cannot wait to run aground in front of 81,000 people. "

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc commented, "For many months we have been keen to sign Axel Witsel and we are very happy that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund.

"Axel is a player with a great deal of international experience who has all the skills to shape the central BVB midfield: tactical understanding, powerful tackling, speed, creativity and mentality."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)