Chelsea Star Willian Confirms He is Happy at Stamford Bridge After Talks With Boss Maurizio Sarri

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Chelsea star Willian has all but confirmed his stay at Stamford Bridge after revealing he is happy at the club after talks with new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Speaking after the Blues' 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, Willian insisted he never talked about leaving the London club, as there were question marks over the Brazilian's future with Manchester United reportedly interested in the winger.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports"I've always made it very clear that I've always been very happy playing for Chelsea. I never said that I want to leave the club.


"This is a new era, with a new manager and I've had a very good conversation with him, so I hope we can enjoy a lot of victories."

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho may be angered by the news that Willian is content at Chelsea, as the Portuguese boss has found himself enduring a frustrating summer which has only seen two new players move to Old Trafford.

He has enjoyed a successful time at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, whilst scoring 25 goals and making 20 assists in 166 appearances in the Premier League.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Willian added that Chelsea are still adapting to Sarri's style of play ahead of their Premier League opener against Huddersfield.

"Without doubt, we all like this style of play, all the players," he said. "We have to do all we can to keep improving.

"Of course, the beginning is always a little more difficult to adapt to a new style of play, which changes everything, but we have everything we need to improve, to continue working and start the season well."

