Crystal Palace to Consider Re-Signing Former Fan Favourite Winger This Summer

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Crystal Palace are considering launching a bid for their former winger Yannick Bolasie after the Everton winger was told that he is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park, according to reports.

The 29-year-old spent four years at Selhurst Park before moving to Merseyside in a £26m deal in 2016, where Bolasie has gone on to make just 32 appearances for the club, partly due to a cruciate ligament rupture that ruled him out of action for an entire year.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The appointment of Marco Silva as manager at Everton has seen the club undergo a major makeover this summer. The arrival of Richarlison, as well as having Ademola Lookman and Sandro Ramírez return from loan, has pushed Bolasie to the periphery of their squad.

A report from the Guardian claims that former club Crystal Palace could make a move for Bolasie before the transfer window closes on August 9.

It is unknown how much Everton will demand to let the winger leave this summer. However, the Toffees will be looking to recoup most of their big money investment from two years ago.

Although Palace aren't in desperate need of a new winger, the club are yet to find a replacement for Bakary Sako after the Mali international became a free agent.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

A fairytale return to Selhurst Park would be ideal for Bolasie, especially following his disrupted spell at Everton. 


But it appears to be a toss of the coin as to whether the claims in the report are based on anything, or merely just a passing comment.

