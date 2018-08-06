Graeme Souness Questions Jurgen Klopp's Decision to Sign Star Player

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has questioned Jurgen Klopp's decision to spend a world record fee on Alisson Becker from Roma, and has doubted the Brazil number one's ability. 

As reported by the Metro, Souness, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes there should be a 'question mark' over the capabilities of Liverpool's new first choice keeper. 

The signing of Alisson was labelled a priority by many Reds' fans after Loris Karius' horror show against Real Madrid in the Champions League final. 

So, after a few pre-season wobbles from the German stopper, Klopp wasted no time in giving Roma what they wanted for their star man.

Whilst everyone associated with the Merseyside club have expressed their delight at the capture of a dependable figure in between the sticks, Souness still isn't convinced, showing concern at the Brazilian's time in Serie A

Souness wrote in his column for the Sunday Times: "A goalkeeper was clearly a priority and Liverpool have broken the world record for that position by signing Alisson from Roma for £67m.

"He played in Brazil and Portugal, then was initially kept out of the Roma team by Wojciech Szczesny, who found English football difficult at Arsenal


"So he’s not coming with 300-400 games at the highest level under his belt and, despite the fee, there has to be a question mark against him."


The 25-year-old will have one more chance to impress Souness when Torino come to Anfield on Tuesday, before the Premier League season kicks off against West Ham at the same venue on Sunday. 

Continuing with the Reds' goalkeepers, Simon Mignolet's future at the club remains bleak with no sides willing to meet his £12m valuation. 

Karius is set to stay on Merseyside, albeit only on the Liverpool bench, but he has at least been allowed to keep his number one shirt after Alisson decided to take number 13 out of respect. 

