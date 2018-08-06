Journalist Reveals West Ham Keen to Complete Portuguese Double Deal Ahead of Transfer Deadline

West Ham may not be done with their summer of unrelenting spending, with the club reportedly keen to complete deals for both Moussa Marega and Joao Felix before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Hammers have been one of the busiest Premier League teams in the summer transfer window, having made seven new signings including high profile names such as Jack Wilshere and Lazio's Felipe Anderson.

And the spending looks set to continue with Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge claiming that the Hammers are pursuing deals for Marega and Felix, despite spending almost £100m already this summer.

"It looks like they're going to get more done - it's unbelievable." Bridge told Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast, via the Daily Star.





"They are in talks with Porto over a double deal for Mali international Moussa Marega and Algeria international Yacine Brahimi. Marega scored 22 goals in 29 games last season, Brahimi scored nine in 33.

"West Ham are also in talks with Benfica for Joao Felix. He's 18, an attacking midfielder, a Portuguese Under-21 international, you'd imagine he'd be more in the Under-23s."





It appears a move for Brahimi is now off however, with Sky Sports subsequently reporting that the Hammers have failed to agree personal terms with the 28-year-old.

Marega is reportedly desperate to join West Ham and refused to play for Porto during their Super Cup match with Aves on Saturday. The 27-year-old striker, who is believed to be valued around €35m, was in sensational form for Porto last season, scoring 22 goals in 29 Portuguese league games.

Joao Felix meanwhile remains a target, despite his failure to play a single game for Benfica's senior side. He has made 29 appearance for their 'B' team however, and should he join, is expected to join with West Ham's developmental squad for the remainder of the campaign.

The summer transfer window shuts at 5pm on 9th August, ahead of West Ham's opening Premier League fixture away at Liverpool on Sunday lunchtime.