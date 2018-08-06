Jurgen Klopp Gives Encouraging One Word Answer on Liverpool's Potential Business Before the Deadline

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given cause for excitement in the final few days of the transfer window after being suspiciously coy on the Reds' business between now and Thursday.

As reported by Sky Sports, the former Borussia Dortmund manager responded simply with 'yes' when asked if he expects any more business to be done before Thursday's 5pm deadline, despite already making four new signings and spending just shy of £180m.

📸 The Liverpool players have just been holding the Sean Cox banner on the pitch. Jurgen Klopp also paid a visit to the Cox family this weekend. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/M4vdqExFYo — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 4, 2018

The 51-year-old did in fact elaborate on his short but effective one word answer, saying: "We will see what happens. I cannot kill your D-day [Sky Sports Deadline Day] show, people sit there in front of the television all day waiting.

"If any player from my team is available, then in every other situation in my life as a manager I would have bought all of them, to be honest. They are all fantastic boys, they are able to play fantastic football."

Liverpool have already shelled out a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, parting with £66m to pry Brazil number one Alisson Becker from Roma, whilst also splashing out hefty fees on both Fabinho from Monaco and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Klopp has also brought in Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke in a £13m deal. However, with his central defensive areas looking light and the need for an understudy for Roberto Firmino as Danny Ings and Divock Origi head for the exit door, new faces may still be needed.

Ings has been the subject of interest from Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton, although Liverpool's £20m valuation of the former Burnley forward has been a sticking point given Ings' injury issues.

Additionally, Origi is unlikely to find a suitor unless Liverpool reassess their £27m valuation of the Belgian international.

Liverpool face one final friendly fixture when they welcome Torino to Anfield this Tuesday, before facing West Ham at home once again as they kick off their 2018/19 Premier League campaign.