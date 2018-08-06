Jurgen Klopp Gives Encouraging One Word Answer on Liverpool's Potential Business Before the Deadline

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given cause for excitement in the final few days of the transfer window after being suspiciously coy on the Reds' business between now and Thursday. 

As reported by Sky Sports, the former Borussia Dortmund manager responded simply with 'yes' when asked if he expects any more business to be done before Thursday's 5pm deadline, despite already making four new signings and spending just shy of £180m. 

The 51-year-old did in fact elaborate on his short but effective one word answer, saying: "We will see what happens. I cannot kill your D-day [Sky Sports Deadline Day] show, people sit there in front of the television all day waiting.

"If any player from my team is available, then in every other situation in my life as a manager I would have bought all of them, to be honest. They are all fantastic boys, they are able to play fantastic football."

Liverpool have already shelled out a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, parting with £66m to pry Brazil number one Alisson Becker from Roma, whilst also splashing out hefty fees on both Fabinho from Monaco and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Klopp has also brought in Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke in a £13m deal. However, with his central defensive areas looking light and the need for an understudy for Roberto Firmino as Danny Ings and Divock Origi head for the exit door, new faces may still be needed. 

Ings has been the subject of interest from NewcastleCrystal Palace and Southampton, although Liverpool's £20m valuation of the former Burnley forward has been a sticking point given Ings' injury issues. 

Additionally, Origi is unlikely to find a suitor unless Liverpool reassess their £27m valuation of the Belgian international. 

Liverpool face one final friendly fixture when they welcome Torino to Anfield this Tuesday, before facing West Ham at home once again as they kick off their 2018/19 Premier League campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)