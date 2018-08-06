Leicester City Reportedly Eye Move for Croatian Centre Back Before the End of the Transfer Window

Leicester City look to be preparing for life without Harry Maguire as they open talks with Dinamo Zagreb defender, Filip Benkovic.

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester are set to bid £13m for the young Croatian defender. This comes after the news that Manchester United are readying a world record bid for Harry Maguire.

Benkovic has represented Croatia at the Under-21 level. He is regarded as one of Croatia's brightest young talents. And at 6ft 4ins, he will likely suit the physical demands of the Premier League.

Leicester are not the only side said to have been interested in signing Benkovic. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed on his website that Inter showed interest. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have also been following his progress at Dinamo Zagreb.

Having just signed Rachid Ghezzal from AS Monaco, Benkovic could be another late addition to Leicester's squad ahead of the new Premier League season.