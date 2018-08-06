Luka Modrić the Key to Possible Three-Way Deal Between Champions League Giants

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić is the key to unlocking a major domino effect this transfer window which could see in-demand Lazio star Sergej Milinković-Savić and Inter's João Mário also secure moves ahead of the new season, according to reports.

The chaos of the transfer window is showing no signs of slowing down and Croatian international Modrić has supposedly told his employers that he wants to leave the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The 32-year-old, who was awarded with the Golden Ball for his performances at the World Cup, is pushing for a move to San Siro and Inter boss Luciano Spalletti even confirmed that he was "dreaming" of signing Modrić this summer.

"It is clear that a player like Modrić would be important for anyone, let alone for us," Spalletti said about the rumoured move. "I keep dreaming with the fans."

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is eager for Modrić to stay in the Spanish capital next season, although a deal for the midfielder to leave is not believed to be impossible.

The confusion with the transfer, however, comes with who Real Madrid are chasing as the Croatian's replacement. 

A report from Sport Mediaset (via Globoesporte) claims that Los Blancos want Serbian international Milinković-Savić to come in if Modrić leaves - something which will involve dealing with Cristiano Ronaldo's super-agent, Jorge Mendes, once again this summer.

The deal then gets all the more complicated as Lazio are eyeing Inter's Mário as a direct replacement for Milinković-Savić.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

All three clubs will have to reach some sort of an agreement with their targets before sanctioning a sale, making this kind of deal (similar to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi's moves back in January) all the more difficult.

What's more, Cope claim that it is actually Modrić's teammate Mateo Kovačić who is pushing for a move to Inter this summer, after just three years away from San Siro.

Real Madrid also want to keep Kovačić in their squad next season but the 24-year-old has become frustrated by his lack of playing time at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the Austrian-born midfielder ready to call it quits despite having three years left on his current contract.


It is not mentioned how Kovačić's involvement in the three-way transfer could affect the speculative deal between Real Madrid, Lazio and Inter. 

However, with the Italian transfer window closing two weeks before it does in Spain, it would appear that this mega-deal will struggle to get over the line ahead of the new league season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)