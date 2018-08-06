Welcome to the last week of the transfer window as top clubs look to reinforce their squads before Thursday's deadline. In today's gossip column, Man United reaches out to Bayern Munich for Jerome Boateng, Danny Welbeck could be on his way out of Arsenal and Everton keeps tabs on Yerry Mina.

Here are the latest rumors.

Man United reaches out for Jerome Boateng. According to reports, the Red Devils think the Germans want around $58m, and the ex-Man City star could be open to a move back to Manchester. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal is willing to listen to offers for Danny Welbeck, according to reports, who also say Unai Emery has alerted the England international he won't be a regular at the club. Everton, Bournemouth, Southampton are all favorites to sign the striker before Thursday, and Arsenal would welcome the transfer as it needs to sell to reduce the wage bill and make up for some money that was spent this summer. (Evening Standard)

Everton agrees deal with Yerry Mina. The latest on the Colombian includes a move to Marco Silva's squad and according to the latest, Mina has agreed personal terms, hoping to make it all official before deadline day. Man United was keen on the center back, but has shited attention to other players such as the aforementioned Boateng and Harry Maguire. (Express)

Chelsea ahead of Liverpool for Nabil Fekir? France Football reports the 25-year-old nearly joined Liverpool in June but it didn't work out due to a failed medical as he needed two operations in one year due to a ligament rupture in 2015. Fekir would be a good move for Maurizio Sarri's team as Blues really need an added dose of creativity.

Done Deals: Speaking of Chelsea, Matt Miazga has joined Nantes on loan after signing a new deal with the EPL side.. The American defender extends his future at Stamford Bridge until 2022, but will spend the season in France as he develops.

Axel Witsel is a Borussia Dortmund player after signing from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. "It was my goal to return to Europe from China after the World Cup," Witsel said. "I am happy and also proud to be able to play for BVB. I didn't need much time after our first talks.

As one Vidal arrives at Barcelona, another leaves.

Aleix Vidal returns to Sevilla after leaving in 2015 ans having played 49 matches for Barça.