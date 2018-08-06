Manchester United Youngster Axel Tuanzebe Rejoins Aston Villa on Season-Long Loan

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Manchester United youngster Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa on loan for a second consecutive season as he look to continue his development with more first team opportunities after injury ultimately restricted his first spell with the Championship club.

Tuanzebe has been involved with United's senior squad during pre-season, most recently coming off the bench in Sunday's friendly against Bayern Munich, and remains highly thought of at Old Trafford.

Speaking to AVFC.co.uk about his return to Villa Park, the 20-year-old defender said, "It's great to be back. This is a big, big club and to represent it again is a big honour for me.

"It made perfect sense for me to return for the season ahead. I know my way around the place now and owe a lot to the great people who've really looked after me.

It was a no-brainer and now the ambition remains the same as last season - to reach the Premier League. I believe the squad we have here are more than capable of achieving it and playing at that level."

Tuanzebe has been a United player since he joined the club's academy at the age of eight, going on to make his first team debut under Jose Mourinho in the latter stages of the 2016/17 season.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

The England Under-21 international had played eight times in total for United by the time he made the loan switch to Villa during the January transfer window midway through last season.

Tuanzebe had appeared only three times for Villa before fitness trouble limited his impact and he managed only two further Championship appearances after February, playing no part in the club's playoff games against Middlesbrough and Fulham.

