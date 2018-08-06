Rafa Benitez Keen to Clinch Signing of Young PSG Star as Transfer Activity Ramps Up at Newcastle

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is keen to press on with a deal for PSG youngster Stanley N'Soki, with the club closing in on the signing of West Brom striker Salomon Rondon.

Benitez is keen to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the new Premier League season, with N'Soki identified as a potential alternative to Paul Dummett.

The 19-year-old, as reported by Chronicle Live, is open to a potential switch to St James' Park, though it remains unclear how advanced talks are between the two parties.

N'Soki has made one appearance for the Paris Saint-Germain senior side, replacing Brazilian international Marquinhos in the 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen last season. The French champions are believed to want up to £9m for his services, a figure that the Magpies want to pay in instalments.

Benitez, who is entering his third full season in charge of the club, is believed to be at odds with the board over the release of transfer funds, with the Spaniard adamant that the club need to strengthen the squad before the new campaign.

He does appear to be making traction in the deal to bring West Brom striker Salomon Rondon to the club however, with the Venezuelan having arrived on Tyneside to complete the formalities of a loan switch. As part of the deal, Dwight Gayle is expected to head the other way along with a £2m loan fee.

Benitez's interests don't end their though, with the former Liverpool boss also considering Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential option in defence. His £8m valuation could be a stumbling block however, with Benitez forced to prioritise which defender he wants to sign more due to a lack of funding.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss has made a few inroads in the transfer window this summer, completing the signings of Ki Sung-yueng from Swansea, Yoshinori Muto from Mainz and Martin Dubravka, whose loan deal at the club has been made permanent.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)