Rafa Benitez Keen to Clinch Signing of Young PSG Star as Transfer Activity Ramps Up at Newcastle

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is keen to press on with a deal for PSG youngster Stanley N'Soki, with the club closing in on the signing of West Brom striker Salomon Rondon.

Benitez is keen to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the new Premier League season, with N'Soki identified as a potential alternative to Paul Dummett.

Understand Rafa Benitez wants to bring in PSG’s French U20 left-back Stanley N’Soki - and talks have taken place. He’d cost Newcastle around £7m. However as Benitez admitted in Portugal last night, he has “no idea” if any transfers are close. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 2, 2018

The 19-year-old, as reported by Chronicle Live, is open to a potential switch to St James' Park, though it remains unclear how advanced talks are between the two parties.

N'Soki has made one appearance for the Paris Saint-Germain senior side, replacing Brazilian international Marquinhos in the 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen last season. The French champions are believed to want up to £9m for his services, a figure that the Magpies want to pay in instalments.

Benitez, who is entering his third full season in charge of the club, is believed to be at odds with the board over the release of transfer funds, with the Spaniard adamant that the club need to strengthen the squad before the new campaign.

He does appear to be making traction in the deal to bring West Brom striker Salomon Rondon to the club however, with the Venezuelan having arrived on Tyneside to complete the formalities of a loan switch. As part of the deal, Dwight Gayle is expected to head the other way along with a £2m loan fee.

Benitez's interests don't end their though, with the former Liverpool boss also considering Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential option in defence. His £8m valuation could be a stumbling block however, with Benitez forced to prioritise which defender he wants to sign more due to a lack of funding.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss has made a few inroads in the transfer window this summer, completing the signings of Ki Sung-yueng from Swansea, Yoshinori Muto from Mainz and Martin Dubravka, whose loan deal at the club has been made permanent.