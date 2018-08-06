Sarri Eager for Courtois Talks & Dismisses Agent's Comments After Real Madrid Submit Last Bid

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

The picture of Thibaut Courtois' future is likely to be a lot clearer by the end of Monday, with Maurizio Sarri indicating that he wants clarification about the Belgian's intentions straight from the horse's mouth.

Real Madrid have been after Courtois for several weeks but ABC report that their current bid will be the last, as they are not prepared to go higher in their attempts to bring Courtois to Spain.

Courtois' agent Christophe Henrotay has pleaded with Chelsea to let his client leave Stamford Bridge so that he can return to Madrid to be nearer his children, who live in the Spanish capital. Chelsea are holding off on accepting the bid until they have a suitable replacement in place.

Sarri says that he doesn't care about Courtois' agent and wants to hear directly from the Belgian himself, who will report to Chelsea's Cobham training ground on Monday.

"I am not interested in the agent," Sarri said, quoted by Sky Sports News"I want to hear Courtois [and see] if Courtois, tomorrow, will say to me the same.

"I have to speak with my player, of course. I want only players who play with a very high level of motivation. I don't have anything to answer to the agent."

Willy Caballero started for Chelsea against Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield. The Argentine made some important saves to keep the score down but City still comfortably won 2-0.

Marcin Bulka and Rob Green are among Sarri's other goalkeeping options but he is not satisfied with any of them as a regular starter. Everton's Jordan Pickford has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge if Courtois leaves.

Courtois was at his former club Genk at the weekend, where he was non-committal when asked about his future.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I’m not going to comment. It’s all delicate. I’m relaxed at the moment," he said, quoted by the Metro.

Chelsea's Premier League campaign begins at Huddersfield on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)