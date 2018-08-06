Sports Interactive Announces All New Football Manager 2019 to Launch on 2nd November

Football Manager 2019 will launch on Friday 2nd November 2018, with the latest edition in the cult franchise featuring ready for a new season with a new look and new licensed leagues.





For the very first time since Football Manager was launched for the 2004/05 season, the iconic 'Manager Man' will be replaced on the cover with a 'manager's eye view' of the pitch as players walk out through the tunnel ahead of a big game.

Redesigned logos and 'loads of new features' - details of which will be revealed in late September through a newly re-launched Football Manager website and all the usual social media platforms - are also part of the 2018/19 game.

The DFB Bundesliga license is included for the first time, adding even more authenticity and realism to what is already the most comprehensive simulated management experience out there.

Right up until the launch, fans who pre-purchase Football Manager 2019 from a SEGA-approved digital retailer, or pre-order from a participating physical retailer, will receive 10% discount.

Pre-purchasing from a SEGA-approve digital retailer will even give fans access to the Beta version two weeks ahead of the official release. What's more, single player careers started in the Beta can be carried across to the full game.

Football Manager 2019 Touch (for PC, Mac, iOS and Android) and Football Manager 2019 Mobile (for iOS and Android) will also both be released alongside Football Manager 2019 (for PC and Mac) on 2nd November.

The only question is who will you be taking charge of...?