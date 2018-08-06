Sports Interactive Announces All New Football Manager 2019 to Launch on 2nd November

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Football Manager 2019 will launch on Friday 2nd November 2018, with the latest edition in the cult franchise featuring ready for a new season with a new look and new licensed leagues.


For the very first time since Football Manager was launched for the 2004/05 season, the iconic 'Manager Man' will be replaced on the cover with a 'manager's eye view' of the pitch as players walk out through the tunnel ahead of a big game.

Redesigned logos and 'loads of new features' - details of which will be revealed in late September through a newly re-launched Football Manager website and all the usual social media platforms - are also part of the 2018/19 game.

The DFB Bundesliga license is included for the first time, adding even more authenticity and realism to what is already the most comprehensive simulated management experience out there.

Right up until the launch, fans who pre-purchase Football Manager 2019 from a SEGA-approved digital retailer, or pre-order from a participating physical retailer, will receive 10% discount.

Pre-purchasing from a SEGA-approve digital retailer will even give fans access to the Beta version two weeks ahead of the official release. What's more, single player careers started in the Beta can be carried across to the full game.

Football Manager 2019 Touch (for PC, Mac, iOS and Android) and Football Manager 2019 Mobile (for iOS and Android) will also both be released alongside Football Manager 2019 (for PC and Mac) on 2nd November.

The only question is who will you be taking charge of...?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)