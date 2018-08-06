'Stupid Decision': Arsenal Fans Rage at Gunners After Young Goalkeeper Leaves for Everton

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock and anger at the club selling young goalkeeper Joao Virginia to Everton.

The 18-year-old joined Goodison Park on a three-year deal last week after three years in London, where he represented the Gunners' Under-18 and Under-23 sides.

The youngster was believed to be highly regarded at the Emirates Stadium and showcased his talents by helping Portugal win the Under-19 European Championships earlier this summer.

However, the youngster was deemed to be surplus to requirements by Gunners boss Unai Emery, and has moved across England to the blue half of Merseyside, much to the disappointment of the Arsenal fans...

Wow.. shocked by this one, thought he was very highly regarded at Arsenal — Ad (@MI5TC) August 3, 2018

WHY HES ACTUALLY OK — Ricky (@HarisonRamon) August 3, 2018

Why? He is a talented GK and would have been 1 for the future. This sale makes no sense. — Hussain (@MHGooner95) August 3, 2018

Stupid decision to let him go. A great prospect — Nicolas A Georgiou (@NickGeorgiouUK) August 3, 2018

We’re going to regret this in 2025 — afcRob (@afcROB9) August 3, 2018

So we really sold our most talented Goalkeeper at the age of 18? — NTP (@NieThePiet) August 3, 2018

Despite the sale of Virginia, Arsenal do still have four first-team goalkeepers on their books including Petr Cech, David Ospina, Emiliano Martinez and new signing Bernd Leno. Everton, on the other hand, are set to make Virginia their third-choice shot stopper, behind England hero Jordan Pickford and experienced goalie Maarten Stekelenburg.

Both Premier League clubs get their season under way this weekend. Everton travel to newly-promoted Wolves on Saturday, while Arsenal have a mouth-watering encounter against champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.