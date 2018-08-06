Valencia Boss Issues Rodrigo Warning to Clubs Claiming His Release Clause Must be Met

Valencia boss Marcelino has issued a warning to clubs interested in signing Rodrigo, claiming his release clause of €120m must be met.





The Spaniard has had a very productive summer so far having represented his country Spain in the recent World Cup coming off the back of a 16 goal season in La Liga with Valencia. He recently returned to his club after the World Cup and made quite the impression upon his return, scoring twice in his pre season debut against Everton .

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

He has certainly raised a few eyebrows across the footballing world in recent weeks and the striker's future at the Mestalla now looks to be in the balance with a number of clubs reportedly interested in snatching up the 27-year-old.



However speaking with Marca , Marcelino stated that any club who may be interested in signing the striker must be prepared to pay his €120m release clause put in his contract. He said:

"The plan is to start with Rodrigo, you know that there is a release clause and if any club comes for him then they'll have to pay it.



"If a club comes and the player wants to go, then what can we do? But I don't worry a lot, because with everything else, if that situation happens then there is very little chance of changing it.

"We think about the little time we have had working and that we have to be ready to start the competition."

Rodrigo has previously declared his desire to stay with Valencia, however with a matter of weeks left before the transfer window closes and with the sums of money being thrown around by certain clubs, nothing is certain and it's certainly a saga to keep an eye on