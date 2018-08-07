Arsenal Goalkeeper David Ospina Hints at Emirates Exit Amid Transfer Speculation

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has hinted that he may be leaving the Gunners this summer, despite having one year left on his current contract.

In an interview with The Suso Show, covered by Turkish Football, the 29-year-old shot stopper suggested that he may be looking for a move away from the Emirates during the closing days of this transfer window.

Ospina stated: “I will return to Arsenal and assess the situation. But right now I think it is time for something new.

“Arsenal is going through a transition period, they signed a new keeper and have a new manager.

“I will hold talks with the new boss and my agent and weigh up my options.”

The arrival of new first choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno almost signified the end of the

Colombian’s time at the Gunners, with new head coach Unai Emery having somewhat of a clear out.

A number of high profile clubs are reportedly interested in signing Ospina, who represented his country at this summer's World Cup in Russia, but the £5m price tag placed on the keeper was too high.

Arsenal signed the Colombian for a reported £3.6m in 2014 from Ligue 1 side Nice, and will be looking to make back that money, as well as a slight profit.

Besiktas, who are one of the teams said to be interested in the goalkeeper, have never paid over £7.2m for a player, and believe that the asking price is far too much.