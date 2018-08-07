Arturo Vidal Lands Dig at Former Club Bayern Munich After Completing Move to Barcelona

Arturo Vidal has landed a dig at former club Bayern Munich, claiming his move to Spanish giants Barcelona is 'a big step up.'

The 31-year-old recently signed for the La Liga and Copa del Rey winners for an estimated £27m, ending his three-year stay in Germany which saw him win three consecutive Bundesliga

titles and a German Cup.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Despite his largely successful time in Bavaria, making 124 appearances for the club, the Chilean international suggested at his unveiling that he has moved to a bigger club that looks to match his ambitions.

As quoted by MARCA, he said: "I have come here to win everything. This is a big step up from Bayern Munich. I hope to make a contribution and help my teammates to win all the titles. We will prepare to exceed expectations with maximum confidence."

Vidal has enjoyed a successful career to date at both club level and for his national team, having won domestic titles in both Italy for Juventus and Germany, while the midfielder has also won two Copa America titles for Chile, although his move to Barcelona represents his first experience of Spanish football.

Looking to endear himself to his new fans, Vidal has claimed to give his all for Barcelona in his usual all-action style, which he hopes will lead to the Catalan side winning trophies during his stay, having signed a three-year deal with the club.

He continued, stating: "Very happy, I am very happy to get to Barcelona. For me, this is the best team in the world. I come hungry to win many important trophies, I hope we win each of them in these next three years. I am here to leave everything on the pitch."