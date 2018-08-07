Aston Villa Announce the Signing of Ingolstadt Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on 3-Year Deal

Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland from Ingolstadt for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old joins the Birmingham-based side on a three-year deal, having spent the last three seasons with Ingolstadt after training with Everton over ten years ago.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Norwegian goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland ✍️



Full story 👉 https://t.co/jICaVP2V8X#LoveNyland #AVFC pic.twitter.com/nEW222k8mS — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 7, 2018

"Aston Villa is pleased to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland for an undisclosed fee from German side FC Ingolstadt," the club announced via their official website.





"The Norwegian internationalist has agreed a three-year deal. After starting his career in his homeland with IL Hodd and Molde FK, the 27-year-old moved to Ingolstadt in 2015."

Nyland, who has been capped on 27 occasions for Norway, has expressed a desire to help take Villa back to the Premier League.

"I'm looking forward to playing for this big club and can't wait to get started," he declared.

"Everything has moved very quickly and I'm really happy to be here and call myself a Villa player.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

"I also can't wait to play in front of the fans – I've heard they're quite fantastic. I'm looking forward to experiencing their support for myself.

"This club belongs in the Premier League and I'm keen to play a part in getting us back there."