Aston Villa Announce the Signing of Ingolstadt Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on 3-Year Deal

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland from Ingolstadt for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old joins the Birmingham-based side on a three-year deal, having spent the last three seasons with Ingolstadt after training with Everton over ten years ago.

"Aston Villa is pleased to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland for an undisclosed fee from German side FC Ingolstadt," the club announced via their official website.


"The Norwegian internationalist has agreed a three-year deal. After starting his career in his homeland with IL Hodd and Molde FK, the 27-year-old moved to Ingolstadt in 2015."

Nyland, who has been capped on 27 occasions for Norway, has expressed a desire to help take Villa back to the Premier League.

"I'm looking forward to playing for this big club and can't wait to get started," he declared.

"Everything has moved very quickly and I'm really happy to be here and call myself a Villa player.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

"I also can't wait to play in front of the fans – I've heard they're quite fantastic. I'm looking forward to experiencing their support for myself.

"This club belongs in the Premier League and I'm keen to play a part in getting us back there."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)