Barcelona Cool Paul Pogba Interest After Man Utd Take Firm Stance Over France Midfielder

Barcelona have decided to end their pursuit of Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Spanish publication Sport.

The Catalan side did not present an official offer for the player, but the report claims United informed them of the midfielder's status at Old Trafford anyway, branding him "non-transferable".

Sky Italy: Barcelona willing to pay £45m plus Yerry Mina & Andre Gomes for Paul Pogba. Manchester United not interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 6, 2018

Pogba's frustrations playing for his current team have been well documented. The Frenchman has since admitted that he was indeed at odds with manager Jose Mourinho towards the end of last season and sources had linked him with a move to Barca or a return to Juventus.

The player's agent, Mino Raiola, reportedly landed in England this week in order to facilitate a transfer, with Pogba said to be intent on starting fresh after two seasons back at United.

However, the latest information coming out of Spain states that there is no possibility of a move coming to fruition, especially given that the Red Devils would only have two days to find a suitable replacement.

The English club are refusing to negotiate with Barcelona, or any other club for that matter. But Sport are claiming that the Primera Division giants will continue to monitor the situation should things change before the Premier League's transfer Deadline Day.

Don’t you dare allow this ED... #MUFC is Pogba’s home!! Silence these rumours ASAP & get @AlderweireldTob through the door 🤣👍🏻 https://t.co/cG3Nzyqzmo — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 7, 2018

Pogba was described as being excited over the prospect of moving to the Camp Nou and reuniting with close friend Arturo Vidal, who recently joined the Spanish side from Bayern Munich. Mourinho, though, has decided that the player is still an important part of his plans for next season and isn't entertaining the idea of the World Cup winner leaving Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has returned from his extended holiday following France's triumph last month. But the manager is said to have fumed over the player's refusal to cut his vacation short and return to training earlier than planned.