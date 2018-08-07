Barcelona Cool Paul Pogba Interest After Man Utd Take Firm Stance Over France Midfielder

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Barcelona have decided to end their pursuit of Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Spanish publication Sport.

The Catalan side did not present an official offer for the player, but the report claims United informed them of the midfielder's status at Old Trafford anyway, branding him "non-transferable".

Pogba's frustrations playing for his current team have been well documented. The Frenchman has since admitted that he was indeed at odds with manager Jose Mourinho towards the end of last season and sources had linked him with a move to Barca or a return to Juventus.

The player's agent, Mino Raiola, reportedly landed in England this week in order to facilitate a transfer, with Pogba said to be intent on starting fresh after two seasons back at United. 

However, the latest information coming out of Spain states that there is no possibility of a move coming to fruition, especially given that the Red Devils would only have two days to find a suitable replacement.

The English club are refusing to negotiate with Barcelona, or any other club for that matter. But Sport are claiming that the Primera Division giants will continue to monitor the situation should things change before the Premier League's transfer Deadline Day.

Pogba was described as being excited over the prospect of moving to the Camp Nou and reuniting with close friend Arturo Vidal, who recently joined the Spanish side from Bayern Munich. Mourinho, though, has decided that the player is still an important part of his plans for next season and isn't entertaining the idea of the World Cup winner leaving Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has returned from his extended holiday following France's triumph last month. But the manager is said to have fumed over the player's refusal to cut his vacation short and return to training earlier than planned.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)