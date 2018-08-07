Barcelona New Boy Arthur to Wear Number 8 Shirt After Andres Iniesta's Departure

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Barcelona new boy Arthur Melo has reportedly been handed the famed number eight shirt at the Camp Nou after the departure of the legendary Andres Iniesta, after eagle eyed fans spotted a key indicator in Arturo Vidal's announcement video. 

As highlighted by some switched on viewers, fans of the Catalan based club spotted the former Gremio man's image in the Camp Nou dressing room between Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquet's positions during Vidal's presentation. 

The 21-year-old only arrived at the club this summer in a reported £40m move from Gremio, but the Blaugrana are clearly pinning their hopes on the Brazilian being as effective as the departed Spanish icon by giving him the illustrious number eight shirt. 

In fairness, the youngster did nothing to quash the hype surrounding him with a thunderous strike against Tottenham on his debut for the club, perhaps suggesting that he could, in time, be a more than competent replacement for Iniesta. 

The signing of the experienced Vidal to play alongside him in midfield should ease him into life at arguably the biggest club in the world, although the decision to give him number eight will do no favours for easing the pressure on his young shoulders. 

Thearon Henderson/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

At just 21 years of age, however, Arthur has received a call up to the Brazil squad, whilst also playing 66 times for Gremio, winning the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)