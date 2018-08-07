Brendan Rodgers Hoping to Bring Liverpool Youngster to Celtic Before Deadline Day

Pedro Chirivella has stated his desire to leave Liverpool in search of first team football, and the manager who gave him his first appearance in English football may provide him with his next career move.

Chirivella rejected the chance to join Rosenborg last week after talks with the Norwegian champions, stating his desire to continue playing in England or return to his native Spain.

Celtic are keen on signing midfielder @pedrochb97 from #LFC - a deal had been agreed with Rosenborg last week but the player rejected the move. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 7, 2018

However, appearances in either of those leagues may be hard to come by for a player who has only ever played one Premier League match. He may have to take a step down before he can realise his ambitions.

If any manager can tempt Chirivella to do so, it may be Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who gave Chirivella his Liverpool debut when he was in charge at Anfield in 2015 and now wants to bring him to Celtic Park, according to journalist Neil Jones.

The idea of reuniting with Rodgers may be tempting to Chirivella, as will the prospect of Champions League football. Ironically, Celtic eliminated Rosenborg last week but they must still negotiate two more qualifying rounds before the group stages.

Chirivella joined Liverpool's academy from Valencia in 2013 but his only league appearance came in a 2016 defeat to Swansea - after Rodgers had left the club.

He has spent the last 18 months out on loan in the Netherlands, first in a six-month spell at Go Ahead Eagles and then a season-long loan at Willem II.