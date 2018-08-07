Brighton Continue Signing Spree as Young Winger Billy Arce Signs From Ecuador

Brighton have completed their second signing of the day with the addition of Ecuadorian winger Billy Arce from CSD Independiente Del Valle.

Arce has signed a four-year contract with the Seagulls, but he will spend the first year on loan in Spain with La Liga 2 club Extremadura UD.

✍️ BREAKING: Albion have completed the signing of winger Billy Arce! 🇪🇨



The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal, but will spend the upcoming 2018/19 campaign with @EXT_UD on a season-long loan deal.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️



"We are delighted to sign Billy. He is an exciting young player with very good potential," Albion's pathway development manager David Weir told the club website.

"We will monitor his progress over the course of the season during his time with Extremadura UD, and we hope the loan move will enable him to continue his development here in Europe."

Arce scored seven goals in 22 appearances for Independiente during the 2018 season.

This announcement comes just hours after Albion signed another 20-year-old prodigy, Anders Dreyer from Esbjerg. Brighton have now signed ten players this summer, making them the most active Premier League side in the transfer window.

With Arce going out on loan and Dreyer set to start in Brighton's under-23 team, neither player is likely to feature for the Seagulls this season, but they will hopefully be a key part of the club's future.

Seven of Brighton's ten signings this summer are 25 years old or younger, showing that they are focusing on the next generation.