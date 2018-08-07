Burnley Confirm Signing of Derby County Striker Matej Vydra on 3-Year Deal for Undisclosed Fee

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Burnley have confirmed the signing of Matej Vydra from Derby County on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The striker, who has also had stints at Watford and West Brom, follows Ben Gibson and Joe Hart in signing for the Clarets in the past week.

Vydra told the club's website“I think five years ago I was like a kid in the Premier League. Now I feel I have more experience in English football, I speak better English and I have learned more in England, so I hope I’m a better player than five years ago.

“For the last four years I have been fighting to be in the Premier League. I haven’t done it with the teams I was playing for and sometimes it has to be done with a transfer and now I’m so happy.


“My ambition is to play in the best league in the world so thank-you to the gaffer here and to Burnley for giving me a hand to play in the Premier League and now it’s about me to show he chose the right person and hopefully I will be successful with mine and Burnley’s targets.”

Vydra will compete with Chris Wood, Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes for a spot in Sean Dyche's team, and says he is looking forward to playing alongside his new colleagues.

“I watched Burnley last season and they played with two strikers which is good for me,” Vydra added.

“Last season it looked like no one liked to come to Burnley’s home stadium and I hope we will carry on with that and also we will play nice football which the fans will love.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“The team finished seventh last season. It will be hard to do that again but it’s football and you never know what can happen.

“You have to enjoy what we are doing because football is the best job you can do. I can’t be more happy to play in the Premier League and I will do my best for Burnley.”

