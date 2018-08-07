Fulham has completed the signing of Arsenal defender Calum Chambers on a season-long loan deal for the 2018/19 campaign.

Chambers becomes Fulham's latest major summer signing, following the Craven Cottage side's acquisitions of Maxime Le Marchand, Jean Michael Seri, Fabricio, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Alfie Mawson.

Chambers told Fulham's website: “I’m really excited. I watched a lot of Fulham last season, I really like the way they play football, there’s a good manager, it’s a great club, so I’m really excited for the season ahead.

“Everyone can see that Fulham’s a club that likes to play football, play football from the back, through the lines. That’s the style of football I like as well, so I think it fits me and suits the way I play.”

Chairman Tony Khan added: “I’m very pleased to announce that Calum Chambers has joined Fulham Football Club on loan.

“Calum is a versatile defender with Premier League experience, and the combination of his strong data profile and the positive reports from our scouting department confirm that he’s a tremendous talent.

“We fully expect Calum to contribute and are very happy to welcome him to our squad. Come on Fulham!”