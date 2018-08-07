Lyon will take part in a preseason tune up against Chelsea in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Lyon enters the match coming off a shutout loss to Inter Milan on Satuday, their penultimate match before beginning Ligue 1 play against Amiens on August 11. Their match against Chelsea will provide one more tune up before the start of the competitive season.

Tuesday will provide Chelsea a chance to rebound from back-to-back losses, both coming against Premier League squads. On Sunday, Chelsea fell 2-0 to Man City in the FA Community Shield Final, and on August 1, Chelsea lost to Arsenal in penalties. They will begin the Premier League season on August 11, in a home match with Huddersfield.

Here's how you can Chelsea's battle with Lyon.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN News, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app. You can also watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here