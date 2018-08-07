Jordan Ayew Refuses to Train With Swansea as He Attempts to Force Premier League Move

Jordan Ayew is attempting to force his way out of Swansea City but the Swans will not be swayed from their asking price, despite the Ghanaian refusing to train with the Championship side.

Ayew has been linked with Crystal Palace and Fulham, and he has made it clear that he wants to return to the Premier League by going on strike.

Swansea have not received a bid that matches their valuation and Swans boss Graham Potter was very unfazed when asked about the situation.

Jordan Ayew is moving closer to leaving Swansea City.



He's refused to train with the team.



Read👉https://t.co/h9iuWI4vK5 pic.twitter.com/EJGmu68q5w — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 7, 2018

"There's no further news on Jordan - he's just not been here," Potter told BBC Sport Wales. "That tells you that he's not part of what we're trying to do, by his own actions.

"It's whether we can get a good enough deal for the club. Otherwise, that's going to be an interesting time for him."

Fulham had an £8m bid for Ayew rejected in June. Swansea's valuation is thought to be double that, and the Cottagers appear to have lost interest.

Crystal Palace were thought to be close to agreeing a part-exchange deal for Ayew which would have taken Jaïro Riedewald the other way, but the Dutchman did not want to join the Championship team.





Ayew was Swansea's top scorer last season but his 11 goals couldn't prevent them from being relegated to the second tier after seven seasons in the Premier League.

His brother Andre Ayew, who rejoined the club from West Ham in January, has been loaned out to Fenerbahce this summer.