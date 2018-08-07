Newcastle United Set to Step up Frustrating Summer With Signing of Young French Forward

Newcastle United are in talks with Ligue 1 side Lyon over a potential deal for young forward Myziane Maolida as Rafa Benitez looks to extend his striking options.

According to a tweet on social media by Bilel Ghazi of L’Equipe, Newcastle are still in talks with the French side over the teen striker, who was removed from the Lyon squad that is due to face Premier League side Chelsea later today.

Newcastle discute toujours avec Lyon pour Myziane Maolida. L’attaquant était initialement retenu pour affronter Chelsea demain mais il a été remplacé, ce soir, dans le groupe par Amine Gouiri. L’OL espère toutefois garder son international français U19 @lequipe pic.twitter.com/0h3Os966EO — Bilel Ghazi (@BilelGhazi) August 6, 2018

The tweet reads: "Newcastle still in talks with Lyon for Myziane Maolida.





"The striker was initially selected to face Chelsea tomorrow but was replaced tonight in the group by Amine Gouiri.

"OL hope, however, to keep this international French U19 player."

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

Maolida, 19-years-old, broke through into Lyon's senior side last season, making 22 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, scoring three goals.

Benitez is keen on adding the youngster to his ranks before Thursday's deadline. The French club are reportedly reluctant to sell the youngster, but the recent acquisition of 18-year-old forward Reo Griffiths from Tottenham may allow them to negotiate.





Maolida spent the summer with the French U19 squad at the European Championships, where the youngster made three appearances, scoring one goal.

Benitez has found it a frustrating summer at St. James' Park, as the Spanish boss has been given a small amount of funds which has made it hard to bring players in.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Salomon Rondon and Yoshinori Muto have recently joined the Magpies' attacking line as Benitez looks to better the 10th placed finish the Tyneside outfit achieved on their first season back in the top flight last season.